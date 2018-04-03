This ruling in Bill Cosby's retrial could undermine prosecutors' main witness

Norristown, Pennsylvania (CNN) Bill Cosby's defense team will be allowed to seek testimony from a woman whose statements may undermine prosecutors' key witness in the comedian's upcoming retrial on charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Judge Steven T. O'Neill of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, ruled Tuesday in pre-trial motions that Cosby's defense can call to the stand Marguerite Jackson, who claims Andrea Constand once said she could lie about being sexually assaulted by a celebrity, then collect a lot of money.

Constand, the former director of operations for Temple University's women's basketball team, is the main witness in the state's criminal case against Cosby. She alleges Cosby drugged her and then assaulted her in 2004 at his home outside Philadelphia.

Cosby, 80, has pleaded not guilty to all three counts of aggravated indecent assault related to that incident. Opening statements in his retrial on those charges are scheduled for April 9.

Jackson, a Temple University employee, did not testify at Cosby's first trial, which ended last year ended in a hung jury and a mistrial.

Read More