What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
A fan is tackled by security after running onto the field during a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Thursday, March 29.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Boston center Greg Monroe watches the ball go out of bounds during an NBA game against Toronto on Saturday, March 31.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Juan Martin del Potro celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday, March 28.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
The net gets tilted behind New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during an NHL game in Washington on Wednesday, March 28.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Cincinnati's Joey Votto is hit by a pitch during a Major League Baseball game against Washington on Sunday, April 1.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Oklahoma City forward Paul George is defended by San Antonio's Pau Gasol during an NBA game on Thursday, March 29.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
A soccer fan attends an international friendly between Switzerland and Panama on Tuesday, March 27.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Riko Inoue hits a tee shot during a tournament in Itoshima, Japan, on Wednesday, March 28.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Snow covers Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 2. The New York Yankees had to postpone their home opener.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Jockey William Buick celebrates after riding Hawkbill to win a race at the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, March 31.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Jocelyn Davis, a rugby player with the Melbourne Rebels, runs with the ball during a Super W match against the Brumbies on Friday, March 30.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Adam Jones is doused by his Baltimore teammates after hitting a walkoff home run in the 11th inning on Thursday, March 29. The Orioles defeated Minnesota 3-2.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
Germany's Sandro Wagner, right, collides with Brazil's Thiago Silva during a friendly match in Berlin on Tuesday, March 27.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos
New York Mets teammates Amed Rosario, left, and Yoenis Cespedes joke around during their Opening Day game against St. Louis on Thursday, March 29.
What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos