What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos

Donte DiVincenzo is mobbed by his Villanova teammates at the end of the national championship game on Monday, April 2. DiVincenzo came off the bench to score a game-high 31 points as the Wildcats blew out Michigan 79-62. It is their second title in three years.

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (No. 24) celebrates with her teammates after hitting a 3-pointer to defeat Mississippi State 61-58 and win the national championship on Sunday, April 1. Ogunbowale also hit a game-winning shot to defeat Connecticut in the semifinals.

A fan is tackled by security after running onto the field during a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Thursday, March 29.

Boxer Anthony Joshua walks to the ring before his heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker on Saturday, March 31. Joshua won by unanimous decision to improve his record to 21-0.

Boston center Greg Monroe watches the ball go out of bounds during an NBA game against Toronto on Saturday, March 31.

Boston second baseman Eduardo Nunez slides into home as he scores an inside-the-park home run on Thursday, March 29. Tampa Bay rallied to win 6-4 in what was the season-opening game for both teams.

Juan Martin del Potro celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday, March 28.

The net gets tilted behind New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during an NHL game in Washington on Wednesday, March 28.

Loyola's Aundre Jackson watches a shot as he plays in the Final Four on Saturday, March 31. Loyola's Cinderella run ended with a 69-57 loss to Michigan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is chased by his Los Angeles Galaxy teammates as they celebrate his spectacular first goal against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, March 31. The Swedish superstar was making his Major League Soccer debut, and he scored twice to help the Galaxy come back from three goals down to win 4-3.

Cincinnati's Joey Votto is hit by a pitch during a Major League Baseball game against Washington on Sunday, April 1.

Oklahoma City forward Paul George is defended by San Antonio's Pau Gasol during an NBA game on Thursday, March 29.

A soccer fan attends an international friendly between Switzerland and Panama on Tuesday, March 27.

Riko Inoue hits a tee shot during a tournament in Itoshima, Japan, on Wednesday, March 28.

Snow covers Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 2. The New York Yankees had to postpone their home opener.

Jockey William Buick celebrates after riding Hawkbill to win a race at the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, March 31.

Jocelyn Davis, a rugby player with the Melbourne Rebels, runs with the ball during a Super W match against the Brumbies on Friday, March 30.

Adam Jones is doused by his Baltimore teammates after hitting a walkoff home run in the 11th inning on Thursday, March 29. The Orioles defeated Minnesota 3-2.

Germany's Sandro Wagner, right, collides with Brazil's Thiago Silva during a friendly match in Berlin on Tuesday, March 27.

New York Mets teammates Amed Rosario, left, and Yoenis Cespedes joke around during their Opening Day game against St. Louis on Thursday, March 29.