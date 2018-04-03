Breaking News

Commonwealth Games 2018: A guide to the 'Friendly Games'

Updated 5:14 AM ET, Tue April 3, 2018

Thompson lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first woman to win gold &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.olympic.org/elaine-thompson&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in both individual Olympic sprint events&lt;/a&gt; since Florence Griffith Joyner at Seoul 1988.
Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) – Thompson lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first woman to win gold in both individual Olympic sprint events since Florence Griffith Joyner at Seoul 1988.
In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US.
Shaunae Miller (Bahamas) – In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US.
A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April.
Caster Semenya (South Africa) – A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April.
Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006.
Valerie Adams (New Zealand) – Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006.
He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but &quot;Keshie&quot; Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio.
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but "Keshie" Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio.
The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently turned 21, still has her best years ahead of her.
Eliza McCartney (New Zealand) – The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently turned 21, still has her best years ahead of her.
Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April?
Nicol David (Malaysia) – Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April.
The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games.
Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia) – The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games.
His nation&#39;s most successful gymnast, Englishman Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men&#39;s floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016.
Max Whitlock (England) – His nation's most successful gymnast, Englishman Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men's floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016.
Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap.
Catherine Skinner (Australia) – Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap.
Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown.
Jerry Tuwai (Fiji) – Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown.
Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women&#39;s Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist.
Charlotte Caslick (Australia) – Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist.
The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968.
Kyle Chalmers (Australia) – The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968.
A world record holder in both the 50m and 100m, Peaty has made no secret of his desire to be the Michael Phelps of breaststroke, recently taking CNN Sport through &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/03/sport/adam-peaty-interview-swimming-fina-world-championships-budapest-olympics/index.html&quot;&gt;his secrets of swimming success&lt;/a&gt;.
Adam Peaty (England) – A world record holder in both the 50m and 100m, Peaty has made no secret of his desire to be the Michael Phelps of breaststroke, recently taking CNN Sport through his secrets of swimming success.
When Oleksiak (R) won the women&#39;s 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast.
Penny Oleksiak (Canada) – When Oleksiak (R) won the women's 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast.
The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016.
Jazz Carlin (Wales) – The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016.
Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn&#39;t half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Alistair & Jonathan Brownlee (England) – Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn't half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls.
Alex Marshall & Paul Foster (Scotland) – With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls.
The reigning commonwealth champion in the women&#39;s +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation.
Maryam Usman (Nigeria) – The reigning commonwealth champion in the women's +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation.
The first woman from India to win a medal in Olympic wrestling, Malik took bronze in the -58kg freestyle in Rio, building on the silver she won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games&lt;strong&gt;. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/cnnsport/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Commonwealth Games?&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;em&gt;Have your say on CNN Sport&#39;s Facebook page&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
Sakshi Malik (India) – The first woman from India to win a medal in Olympic wrestling, Malik took bronze in the -58kg freestyle in Rio, building on the silver she won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
  • Gold Coast will host 2018 Commonwealth Games
  • Games will run from April 4-15
  • Over one million tickets have been sold

(CNN)The Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast is the biggest sporting event in Australia this decade.

Not since Melbourne hosted the Commonwealths in 2006 has such a rich variety of sporting talents descended Down Under.
From April 4-15, thousands of elite sportsmen and women from 71 nations and territories will compete across 18 sports -- including seven para-sports -- and bid for a total of 275 gold medals.
    Some of sport's biggest stars, such as swimming superstars Chad le Clos and Adam Peaty, Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake and home favorite Sally Pearson, will be taking part, while the great Usain Bolt will be on the Gold Coast as a spectator, supporting his fellow Jamaicans.
    But what exactly is the Commonwealth Games and what should we expect from this two-week sporting festival?
    Commonwealth Countdown: Pedlow and Schachter
    Commonwealth Countdown: Pedlow and Schachter

    Commonwealth Countdown: Samantha Cornett
    Commonwealth Countdown: Samantha Cornett

    The 'Friendly Games'

    First held in 1930 in Canada as the British Empire Games, this is the 21st edition of the Commonwealths.
    Like the Olympics, the multi-sport event -- dubbed the "Friendly Games" -- is held every four years but, unlike the Olympics, the competition only comprises countries and territories which formed part of the British Empire.
    The exceptions are Mozambique and Rwanda, countries with no colonial past or constitutional link to Britain but were admitted to the Commonwealth over the last 25 years.
    While 71 countries are eligible to compete, only six have attended every Games since 1930 -- Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.
    Nine nations have hosted the Games and this is the fifth time for Australia.
    There are rules for the host nation to follow. It must include 10 core sports on its program: aquatics, athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash and weightlifting.
    But the hosts can then add up to seven more events, and for the Gold Coast basketball, beach volleyball, cycling, gymnastics, para power lifting, shooting, table tennis and triathlon are included.
    Not all events will be held on the Gold Coast, however, with track cycling and shooting in Brisbane and basketball's preliminary rounds held in Townsville and Cairns.
    Australia&#39;s stunning Gold Coast will stage the 2018 Comonwealth Games from April 4-15. Here are the venues that will host the event on the country&#39;s East coast.
    Australia's stunning Gold Coast will stage the 2018 Commonwealth Games from April 4-15.
    The heartbeat of this year&#39;s Commonwealth Games is the Carrara Stadium and its capacity has been boosted from 27,500 to 40,000. the venue will host track and field events as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. The arena is home to AFL team the Gold Coast Suns.
    Carrara Stadium – The heartbeat of this year's Commonwealth Games is the Carrara Stadium and its capacity has been boosted from 27,500 to 40,000. the venue will host track and field events as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. The arena is home to AFL team the Gold Coast Suns.
    Views don&#39;t get much better than the dazzling Coolangatta beach, which will morph into the beach volleyball arena for the Commonwealth Games. Up to 4,000 will pack onto the shores of the Gold Coast for the action.
    Coolangatta beach – Views don't get much better than the dazzling Coolangatta beach, which will morph into the beach volleyball arena for the Commonwealth Games. Up to 4,000 will pack onto the shores of the Gold Coast for the action.
    Australia is renowned for its sunny beaches and crystal seas, and Townsville, one of the three host locations outside the Gold Coast, is no exception. Close to the world-famous Great Barrier Reef, the Queensland city will host basketball fixtures at this year&#39;s Games.
    Townsville Entertainment and Convention Center – Australia is renowned for its sunny beaches and crystal seas, and Townsville, one of the three host locations outside the Gold Coast, is no exception. Close to the world-famous Great Barrier Reef, the Queensland city will host basketball fixtures at this year's Games.
    Basketball heats will also take place in Cairns. The Center here has a capacity of 5,000.
    Cairns Convention Center – Basketball heats will also take place in Cairns. The Center here has a capacity of 5,000.
    Stunning sands will be easy to find for fans in Australia, which is hosting its sixth Commonwealth Games. Down on the seafront is the Optus Aquatic Center, where spectators can catch diving and swimming events. &lt;br /&gt;
    Optus Aquatic Center – Stunning sands will be easy to find for fans in Australia, which is hosting its sixth Commonwealth Games. Down on the seafront is the Optus Aquatic Center, where spectators can catch diving and swimming events.
    This park will host the triathlon, where England&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/19/sport/brownlee-brothers-commonwealth-games/index.html&quot;&gt;Brownlee brothers&lt;/a&gt; will look to defend their one-two secured in Glasgow in 2014.
    Southport Broadwater Parklands – This park will host the triathlon, where England's Brownlee brothers will look to defend their one-two secured in Glasgow in 2014.
    Home to the NRL&#39;s Gold Coast Titans, the 27,500-seat stadium will play host the rugby sevens. South Africa won in 2014, the first time a team other than New Zealand lifted the trophy. A women&#39;s competition will take place for the first time ever this year. &lt;br /&gt;
    Robina Stadium – Home to the NRL's Gold Coast Titans, the 27,500-seat stadium will play host the rugby sevens. South Africa won in 2014, the first time a team other than New Zealand lifted the trophy. A women's competition will take place for the first time ever this year.
    Better known as the set of a blockbuster movie, these Gold Coast studios will be transformed into venues for table tennis and boxing with a capacity of 3,000. &lt;br /&gt;
    Oxenford Studios – Better known as the set of a blockbuster movie, these Gold Coast studios will be transformed into venues for table tennis and boxing with a capacity of 3,000.
    Situated in Labrador&#39;s Keith Hunt Park, this year&#39;s hockey venue has the luxury of two new, synthetic pitches. Australia has historically dominated this event, with the men triumphing every year since the sport&#39;s Commonwealth inception in 1998 and only an India victory in 2002 tarnishing the women&#39;s record. &lt;br /&gt;
    Gold Coast Hockey Center – Situated in Labrador's Keith Hunt Park, this year's hockey venue has the luxury of two new, synthetic pitches. Australia has historically dominated this event, with the men triumphing every year since the sport's Commonwealth inception in 1998 and only an India victory in 2002 tarnishing the women's record.
    Track cycling will be held in Brisbane at this 4,000-seat, $59-million venue, named after the retired Australian athlete who won two Olympic and five Commonwealth titles. The other Brisbane site of the Games is the Belmont Shooting Center. &lt;br /&gt;
    Anna Meares Velodrome – Track cycling will be held in Brisbane at this 4,000-seat, $59-million venue, named after the retired Australian athlete who won two Olympic and five Commonwealth titles. The other Brisbane site of the Games is the Belmont Shooting Center.
    A year-long project throughout 2016 helped revamp the trails and facilities of the Nerang National Park in preparation for the mountain bike competition. &lt;br /&gt;
    Nerang Mountain Bike Trails – A year-long project throughout 2016 helped revamp the trails and facilities of the Nerang National Park in preparation for the mountain bike competition.
    Bowls has a long tradition at the Commonwealth Games, dating back to the inaugural British Empire Games -- as it was then called -- in 1930. The 2018 event will be held in a spruced-up venue next to the sea. &lt;br /&gt;
    Broadbeach Bowls Club – Bowls has a long tradition at the Commonwealth Games, dating back to the inaugural British Empire Games -- as it was then called -- in 1930. The 2018 event will be held in a spruced-up venue next to the sea.
    Weightlifting, badminton, powerlifting and wrestling will all be hosted in the shadow of the Carrara Stadium.&lt;br /&gt;
    Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre – Weightlifting, badminton, powerlifting and wrestling will all be hosted in the shadow of the Carrara Stadium.
    The Coomera Indoor Sports Center is the largest purpose-built arena that the 2018 Commonwealth Games has to offer. The 7,500-capacity venue will host gymnastics and netball. &lt;br /&gt;
    Coomera Indoor Sports Centre – The Coomera Indoor Sports Center is the largest purpose-built arena that the 2018 Commonwealth Games has to offer. The 7,500-capacity venue will host gymnastics and netball.
    Road cycling and race walking will start and finish on the picturesque Currumbin Bay. Pictured is a test event of the Cycling Road Race.
    Currumbin beachfront – Road cycling and race walking will start and finish on the picturesque Currumbin Bay. Pictured is a test event of the Cycling Road Race.
    A city transformed

    The Gold Coast, situated 62 miles (100 kilometers) southeast of Brisbane, has undergone a huge transformation in preparation for these Games.
    "[The Games] changed everything," Dean Gould, executive director of corporate affairs and strategy for Gold Coast Tourism, told CNN Travel in January. "Over the last five years, the city has come alive again."
    Home to almost 600,000 people, the Gold Coast is Australia's sixth-largest city. Promising 300 days of sunshine, 35 miles (57 kilometers) of coastline, and about 250 miles (400 kilometers) of canals -- nearly 10 times more than Venice -- tourists from all over the world are unsurprisingly lured to Australia's holiday playground.
    According to organizers, the Games are estimated to have a $2 billion AUD ($1.5 billion) economic impact on the Gold Coast and Queensland.
    "No other event in Queensland's history has generated the kind of economic impact that the Commonwealth Games will deliver," said Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones.
    As part of the city's multi-billion-dollar makeover, investment has been made to the city's infrastructure, with the completion of the second stage of the light rail network, while the 24 venues which will host the sports have been spruced up.

    Who are the stars?

    Though Bolt's retirement has robbed the Games of some of the stardust of Glasgow 2014, there will still be plenty of big-hitters Down Under.
    South African swimmer Le Clos will be aiming to make history.
    Commonwealth Countdown: Chad Le Clos
    Commonwealth Countdown: Chad Le Clos

    The multiple world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist is hoping to become the most successful athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games. He is seven medals short of breaking the record of 18, held by shooters Mick Gault of England and Phillip Adams of Australia.
    Fellow South African, double 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya, who has yet to win a Commonwealth medal, will be aiming for the 800m and 1500m double.
    Also on the track, New Zealander Valerie Adams has her sights on a fourth consecutive Commonwealth shot put gold, while Jamaica's sprint queen Elaine Thompson will hope to replicate the form which won her 100m and 200m gold in Rio 2016.
    In other sports, keep an eye out for squash's version of Roger Federer -- Nicol David. The 34-year-old Malaysian is the most decorated female squash player of all time and could secure a third straight singles gold.

    Commonwealth records?

    According to Australia's double Olympic champion and 11-time track cycling world champion Anna Meares, records will tumble at these Games.
    "Bold prediction.... I think almost every Commonwealth Record could fall at this year's @GC2018 on the Anna Meares Velodrome," the Australian recently tweeted.
    There are 20 gold medals to be won in the velodrome and Australia and England are expected to be the strongest teams with world track champions Emily Nelson, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi forming part of England's 27-strong squad across track, road, mountain biking and para-cycling.
    Adam Peaty talks World Championship success
    Adam Peaty

    Over in the pool, expect records to be broken too, especially if Olympic and world champion Peaty is competing.
    The English swimmer broke the 50m breaststroke world record twice in one day at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last summer, and the big question of these Games is whether the 23-year-old can dip below 57 seconds for the 100m breaststroke.

    Not always about winning

    The appeal of the Commonwealths, however, is that it is not entirely about winning.
    As the old adage goes, it's about the taking part so expect athletes to make headlines even if they don't finish top of the podium.
    As the youngest competitor in the Gold Coast event and the youngest person to represent Wales at a Commonwealth Games, 11-year-old table tennis prodigy Anna Hursey has already attracted the attention of the world's media.
    "Hopefully I can show some people that I'm good at this sport and not just going there to have fun," the Cardiff schoolgirl told BBC Sport Wales.
    At the other end of the spectrum, 67-year-old Australian Lynne Seymour will make her Commonwealth Games debut in vision impaired lawn bowls.
    Commonwealth Countdown: Jasmine Joyce
    Commonwealth Countdown: Jasmine Joyce

    The Commonwealths will also be significant for Jamaica and Zambia in their rugby development as the two countries are making their debuts in rugby sevens, while in netball Uganda has qualified for the first time.
    "This is one of the greatest achievements in the history of Ugandan netball and we can't wait to represent our country at such a prestigious event," Uganda captain Peace Proscovia told reporters before the Games.
    The words of the Queen will once more open the Commonwealth Games, this year in the Gold Coast, Australia.
    The words of the Queen will once more open the Commonwealth Games, this year in the Gold Coast, Australia.
    While not in attendance, her speech will be delivered from a written note inside the Queen&#39;s Baton Relay, which has traveled throughout the Commonwealth before the Games.
    While not in attendance, her speech will be delivered from a written note inside the Queen's Baton Relay, which has traveled throughout the Commonwealth before the Games.
    The Queen has had a long association with the Games during her reign. Here she hands out a medal at the 1970 Games in Edinburgh.
    The Queen has had a long association with the Games during her reign. Here she hands out a medal at the 1970 Games in Edinburgh.
    She has tried to play a close role in every Games since, whether handing out medals or at the opening and/or closing ceremonies.
    She has tried to play a close role in every Games since, whether handing out medals or at the opening and/or closing ceremonies.
    She was on hand to open the 2002 Games along with former England football captain David Beckham.
    She was on hand to open the 2002 Games along with former England football captain David Beckham.
    She was absent from the Games in India in 2010 but again took part in the Queen&#39;s Baton Relay.
    She was absent from the Games in India in 2010 but again took part in the Queen's Baton Relay.
    She was, however, in attendance in Glasgow 2014, meeting the likes of Australian hurdler Sally Pearson.
    She was, however, in attendance in Glasgow 2014, meeting the likes of Australian hurdler Sally Pearson.
    But she has opted to stay away from Australia having cut down on her long-distance foreign travel.
    But she has opted to stay away from Australia having cut down on her long-distance foreign travel.
    Instead, her son Prince Charles will be on hand to read out the speech from the Queen&#39;s Baton Relay.
    Instead, her son Prince Charles will be on hand to read out the speech from the Queen's Baton Relay.
    Heightened security

    Over one million tickets have been sold, according to organizers, and it is estimated the Games will attract 672,000 visitors.
    Security has been heightened on the Gold Coast and Games chairman Peter Beattie has said that the "safest place in Australia during the Games is actually going to be in the Games."
    A total of 3,500 Queensland police officers and 4,200 security personnel will be present, while Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force will also assist the Queensland Police Service.
    The Australian Defence Force, responsible for Australia's army, navy and air force, will also deploy 2,000 personnel to help with the effort.
    Spectators have been encouraged to travel light to venues and last year, in an interview with The Guardian, Beattie said he supported temporary police search powers.
    "If you turn up with a backpack, one, you'll be searched before you get there, two, it will delay you getting into a venue," the former lawyer said.