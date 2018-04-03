Why the next America's Cup is going back to basics

Story highlights Emirates Team New Zealand winners of 2017 America's Cup

Next edition of sailing's most prestigious race will be staged in Auckland in 2021

As defenders, Kiwis have opted for monohull boats in 36th edition of the Cup

Auckland, New Zealand (CNN) After New Zealand regained the America's Cup from Oracle Team USA last year in Bermuda, what's next for the oldest trophy in international sport?

For this month's edition of Main Sail, CNN headed to New Zealand to find out.

As the defenders of sailing's most prestigious prize, New Zealand won the right to host the 2021 America's Cup finals and decide what class of boat will be used.

For Emirates Team New Zealand, there was really only one option.

Instead of the twin-hulled foiling catamarans that competed at last year's America's Cup finals on the Great Sound of Bermuda, the 36th edition of the 167-year-old competition will be staged in 75ft yachts capable of lifting out of the water on two large canting foils with an additional foil on the rudder.

