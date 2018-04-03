The kiss of death in Trump's Cabinet is disagreeing with the boss

(CNN) Let's take this moment to pause and take stock of the jetsam that has been jettisoned from President Donald Trump's Cabinet and compare it with what hasn't.

Beware the effort to make full sense of the President's hiring and firing decisions or to explain why one person ( Rex Tillerson , for example) doesn't last, while another person ( Scott Pruitt , say) does. So far, at least. Pruitt could be gone tomorrow, for all we know.

But there are some themes worth examining here. Notably, that what seems to get a Trump Cabinet official forced out is not scandal but disagreeing with the boss.

That's why Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and VA Secretary David Shulkin were both let go via tweet. They both disagreed with Trump on real policy moves. Trump said Tillerson didn't want to end the Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement. Trump does.

So no hard feelings, but there's the door.