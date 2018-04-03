Washington (CNN) The Mexican ambassador to the US said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's apparent call for the US military to guard the US-Mexico border is an unwelcome one.

"It's certainly not something that the Mexican government welcomes, but as soon as we have further clarification, we can expect to have a better idea of where we are," Ambassador Gerónimo Gutiérrez said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

The Mexican ambassador stressed that his government is still trying to clarify what exactly Trump meant.

Gutiérrez made his comments in response to Trump's claim earlier on Tuesday that he would have the US military guard the nation's southern border until his proposed wall is built. Although Trump wasn't specific about what the troops' scope and authority would be, both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush oversaw temporary deployments of National Guard troops to the border during their tenures.

The Mexican government has asked for formal clarification on Trump's comments, but Gutiérrez also said he had spoken with US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. He said he expected clarification within a few hours and supposed it was similar to previous moves by the US.

