Washington (CNN) Key Trump Cabinet officials will gather at the White House on Tuesday to discuss issues including immigration and border security, according to administration officials.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen are expected to be among those taking part, officials say.

The conversation is set to cover issues ranging from construction of a border wall to the "caravan" of people making their way to the US from Central America -- an annual publicity effort to call attention to the plight of Central American migrants that has drawn furious tweets from President Donald Trump in recent days.

Part of the conversations will include discussions about possibly using government money approved for the Pentagon on the construction of the border wall -- a desire of Trump's that faces exceedingly long odds given the nature of congressional appropriations. Democratic lawmakers have opposed such an effort and, more broadly, lawmakers have expressed concern that the Pentagon would lose needed funds for military readiness and strengthening.

The conversation could also be broader and cover key defense and security issues facing the US.

