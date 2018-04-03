Trump threatens Honduras' foreign aid over migrant caravan

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Honduras' US aid is "in play" because of a caravan of migrants moving through Mexico who plan to turn themselves in and request asylum once they make it to the US border.

"The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

The tweet is a latest in a series from Trump this week in which he has demanded a halt to the caravan.

Migrants in the caravan began crossing into Mexico last Sunday. This year's group -- part of an annual event organized by a group called "Pueblo Sin Fronteras," or People Without Borders -- is the largest yet, numbering more than 1,000 people, according to organizers. A large number of participants are from Honduras, where organized crime fuels widespread violence and protesters recently took to the streets after a contested election

