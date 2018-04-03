Trump threatens Honduras' foreign aid over migrant caravan

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Honduras' US aid is "in play" because of a caravan of migrants moving through Mexico who plan to turn themselves in and request asylum once they make it to the US border.

The tweet is a latest in a series from Trump this week in which he has demanded a halt to the caravan.

Those who make it to the United States rarely succeed in winning asylum. But their cases can take years to make their way through the backlogged system

Pueblo Sin Fronteras said in a statement this week that "the high percentage of people fleeing Honduras in the group are the result of multiple political crises in the region provoked in large part by the policies of the US government."

According to USAID , the US provided more than $127 million to Honduras in 2016, the last year for which complete data is available. $13 million went to secondary violence prevention activity, $12 million to in-country counternarcotics program, and $10 million to justice, human rights, and security strengthening activity.

Trump has previously suggested using foreign aid as leverage in dealing with other countries. At a border security event in Virginia in February, the President made it clear that he believed the US should end foreign aid to nations that allow undocumented immigrants and drugs into the country.

"These countries are not our friends. You know, we think they're our friends and we send them massive aid," he said. "And I won't mention names right now, but I look at these countries, I look at the numbers we send them -- we send them massive aid and they're pouring drugs into our country and they're laughing at us. So I'm not a believer in that. I want to stop the aid."