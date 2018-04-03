Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump declared "nobody has been tougher on Russia" during a meeting with the heads of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to the White House on Tuesday.

"Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump said. "Now maybe we will and maybe we won't. Probably nobody's been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump. If you take a look at our military strength now, which probably wouldn't have happened if the opponent had won ... We're now exporting oil and gas. This is not something that Russia wanted."

Trump added that "just about everyone agrees" getting along with Russia is a good thing "except very stupid people."

A reporter asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a friend or a foe."

