Washington (CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller has told President Donald Trump's lawyers that the President is not currently being considered a criminal target of the Russia probe, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The special counsel's team is compiling a report on Trump's actions as President and any potential obstruction of justice -- which Mueller has also told Trump's lawyers, two people with knowledge of the conversations told the Post.

The report notes that Mueller continues to seek an interview with Trump himself. CNN reported Friday that attorneys for both sides sat down for an in-person meeting on topics that investigators could ask the President about, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

CNN reported in January that Mueller's team had given the President's lawyers general topics for an interview, such as Trump's request that then-FBI director James Comey drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, his reaction to Comey's May 2017 testimony on Capitol Hill and Trump's contact with intelligence officials about the Russia investigation.

Mueller's team is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and has been looking into any potential ties between Russia and Trump campaign associates. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.