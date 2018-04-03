Washington (CNN) A House Republican called Tuesday for the ouster of Scott Pruitt, the embattled administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, saying Pruitt's "corruption scandals are an embarrassment" and his "conduct is grossly disrespectful to American taxpayers."

As Pruitt faces scrutiny for renting an apartment in Washington from energy lobbyists at a rate significantly lower than market value, Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida tweeted it's "time for him to resign or for @POTUS to dismiss him."

Curbelo, who represents part of South Florida, is running for re-election in one of the most competitive districts in the country and has been critical of President Donald Trump and his administration in the past.

Major policy differences aside, @EPAScottPruitt's corruption scandals are an embarrassment to the Administration, and his conduct is grossly disrespectful to American taxpayers. It's time for him to resign or for @POTUS to dismiss him. https://t.co/gXWLDffqam — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) April 3, 2018

The White House is "looking into" Pruitt's housing situation, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Monday.

