Some lawmakers don't want military involved with the border wall

Washington (CNN) Even though the President said he wants to involve the military with guarding the US southern border, some lawmakers in Congress are arguing it shouldn't be part of their job description.

Rep. Francis Rooney, a Florida Republican, told CNN Tuesday he doesn't feel comfortable with military on the border.

"I don't really feel comfortable with deploying military troops and creating the possibility for an increase in violence and an escalation of the conflict," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "These people should be stopped at the border and vetted out, just the normal process, and we should have plenty of agents down there to do that."

"I told Mexico, and I respect what they did, I said, look, your laws are very powerful, your laws are very strong. We have very bad laws for our border and we are going to be doing some things, I spoke with (Defense Secretary James) Mattis, we're going to do some things militarily. Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step," he said during a luncheon with leaders of the Baltic states.

