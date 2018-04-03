(CNN) President Trump on Tuesday said he'd send the military to help guard the border until his long-promised border wall is built.

The idea of deploying the National Guard to help enforcement along the border is nothing new.

President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama both did it, in two operations that cost a total of more than $1.3 billion.

Critics called those deployments costly and inefficient . Supporters said they helped US Customs and Border Protection fill in gaps and step up enforcement.

Read More