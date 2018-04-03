Dutch lawyer sentenced to 30 days in Mueller probe

(CNN) A Dutch lawyer tied to former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates who admitted to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's team was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Alex van der Zwaan is the first person to be sentenced in Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He pleaded guilty to lying to Mueller's team in February and faced up to six months in prison.

Earlier Tuesday, Van der Zwaan's attorneys begged for no jail time for their client, who mostly sat with pursed lips, slouched at the defense table.

He did say a few sentences of contrition that he read from a paper.

Read More