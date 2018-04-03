Special counsel's office: Make an example of Dutch lawyer who lied to investigators

(CNN) A Dutch lawyer tied to former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates who admitted to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's team should be made an example of, a special counsel prosecutor told a judge on Tuesday.

Alex van der Zwaan, who is at a sentencing hearing at a district court in Washington, is the first case in Mueller's investigation to reach that stage.

The Dutch lawyer pleaded guilty to lying to Mueller's team in February and likely faces up to six months in prison.

Van der Zwaan's attorneys begged for no jail time for their client, who mostly sat with pursed lips, slouched at the defense table.

He did say a few sentences of contrition that he read from a paper.

