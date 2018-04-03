Syrian regime claims last rebel group leaving Ghouta

(CNN) Members of the last remaining and most powerful rebel group in the besieged Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus are leaving, according to Syrian state media. But an activist countered the government's narrative, saying the evacuees were humanitarian cases -- not all members of the group.

Twenty buses carrying 1,065 Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families left Douma for Al-Wafideen Crossing on Monday. They headed to Jarablus in northern Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency said.

On Tuesday, the news agency said preparations were being made to evacuate a "second batch" of Jaish al-Islam "terrorists and their families." A CNN crew in Syria witnessed half a dozen buses leaving Douma, with the government saying passengers are Jaish al-Islam rebel fighters.

"The evacuation process is subjected to thorough inspection where buses and luggage are searched and the names of the terrorists are verified to prevent them from smuggling any civilian or military abductees, and to make sure that the terms of the agreement are not violated regarding the personal firearms they are allowed to carry with them while they are leaving," the agency reported.

The removal of Jaish al-Islam would be a milestone for the Syrian regime, which has assailed the rebel-held area for weeks to regain control of the battered region.

