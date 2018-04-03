Story highlights About one in four antibiotic-resistant germs from hospitals and nursing homes had a gene that helped spread resistance

221 "especially rare" genes were found in germ isolates gathered in 27 states

(CNN) More than 200 rare antibiotic-resistant genes were found in "nightmare" bacteria tested in 2017, according to a Vital Signs report released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I was surprised by the numbers we found," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC.

The report focused on the new and highly resistant germs that have yet to spread widely. Still, a variety of resistant germs can be found in every state.

"Two million Americans get infections from antibiotic resistance, and 23,000 die from those infections each year," Schuchat said.

Testing 5,776 isolates of antibiotic-resistant germs from hospitals and nursing homes, the CDC found that about one in four had a gene that helped spread its resistance, while 221 contained an "especially rare resistance gene," she said.

