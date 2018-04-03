Story highlights Triangle Pharmanaturals LLC products are being recalled, FDA announces

Kratom is often used for pain relief or opioid withdrawal

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration issued a rare mandatory recall Tuesday for all kratom products manufactured, processed, packed or held by Triangle Pharmanaturals LLC after several of its products tested positive for salmonella.

The FDA advises consumers to throw away any products associated with the recall, including but not limited to Raw Form Organics Maeng Da Kratom Emerald Green, Ivory White and Ruby Red.

The FDA issued the recall after the company failed to comply with the agency request for a voluntary recall.

"This action is based on the imminent health risk posed by the contamination of this product with salmonella, and the refusal of this company to voluntarily act to protect its customers and issue a recall, despite our repeated requests and actions," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement . It is the first time the agency has issued a mandatory recall because a company has not cooperated.

Kratom is a plant native to Malaysia. The leaves are traditionally crushed and made into tea to treat pain or reduce opioid withdrawal cravings. In the US, kratom is sold as a dietary supplement in the form of pills, powders, capsules and tea.

Read More