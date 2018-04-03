Dinosaur tracks found in Scotland shed light on mid-Jurassic period

(CNN) Rare prehistoric dinosaur footprints discovered in the UK have shed new light on the middle Jurassic period, according to a new report.

The study, published in the Scottish Journal of Geology on Monday, was carried out by researchers from the University of Edinburgh and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who unearthed 50 new dinosaur footprints left 170 million years ago in the Isle of Skye, northwest of Scotland.

The footprints, found in a lagoon in Brother's Point, are believed to have been made by two dinosaurs -- a hefty long-necked sauropod and a sharp-toothed theropod, a cousin of the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The discovery is helping researchers paint a more accurate picture of how dinosaurs lived together during this period.

One of the footprints found by researchers.

Steve Brusatte, a lead co-author in the study, explained to CNN that the new tracks were discovered by a student in 2016 during a trip to Skye.

