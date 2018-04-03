First look at Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in 'Night School'

(CNN) Get ready to be schooled by Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

The first trailer for their upcoming comedy, "Night School" dropped on Tuesday and getting your GED never looked more fun.

The best part about this pairing is that Hart actually gave Haddish $300 about 13 years ago, when she was an up-and-coming comedienne living out of her car.

She told Vanity Fair in January that she homeless and working alongside Hart at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles when he loaned her the money, which Hart wrote about in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Haddish has since tried to repay him, but she says he refuses to take the money.

