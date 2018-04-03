Breaking News

First look at Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in 'Night School'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 1:05 PM ET, Tue April 3, 2018

(CNN)Get ready to be schooled by Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

The first trailer for their upcoming comedy, "Night School" dropped on Tuesday and getting your GED never looked more fun.
The best part about this pairing is that Hart actually gave Haddish $300 about 13 years ago, when she was an up-and-coming comedienne living out of her car.
She told Vanity Fair in January that she homeless and working alongside Hart at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles when he loaned her the money, which Hart wrote about in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

    I'm launching the trailer today people....The grind/Hardwork never stops. The movies just get bigger/better/funnier....Listen to how crazy life works....8 to 9 years ago @tiffanyhaddish was homeless & living out of her car. I had no idea until I saw a shitload of clothes in her car outside of a comedy club in LA. I asked her what was going on and she down played the situation....I reached in my pocket and gave her all the money I had which was $300 at the time. She held onto that moment...That moment gave her a bed & shower for a couple of nights...This woman never let her life situation beat her. She stayed true to her dreams and bust her ass to get where she is today and now she's my damn CO-STAR in my new movie "NIGHT SCHOOL"....GOD IS TRULY AMAZING. Stay on the course people and continue to follow your dreams....You are looking at 2 people on a movie poster that are living proof of it being worth it in the long run!!!! #Motivation #Inspiration #NightSchool #HittingTheatersInSeptember .....P.S I want my $300 dollars back now 😂😂😂😂

    Haddish has since tried to repay him, but she says he refuses to take the money.
    "I don't want that money," Haddish says Hart told her. "You keep that money. If I need you to be in something else, you just make sure you can do it."
    Judging by the hilarious trailer, the box office success of this film will likely be more than enough of a reimbursement.
    "Night School" debuts in theaters September 28.