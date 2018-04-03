Linkin Park instruments up for sale

Story highlights More than 200 items are set for sale

There are some rare items

(CNN) Linkin Park fans can own a bit of history and raise money for charity.

More than 200 of the group's instruments are being sold to benefit Music for Relief, an Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) program founded by the rock band. The sale starts Wednesday.

According to Reverb, the site hosting the sale, the instruments "have been retired from regular use in the studio and on the road by Linkin Park over their more than 15-year career."

"Throughout the last 13 years, Linkin Park fans have been incredibly generous supporters of Music for Relief, truly enabling our mission to help survivors and communities in the wake of natural disasters," Whitney Showler, vice-president of operations and programs at EIF, said in a statement.

