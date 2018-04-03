Lena Waithe wants to do a Mary Tyler Moore movie

"The Chi" creator is riding high in Hollywood right now.

"I don't think people are expecting that from a black lesbian from the South Side of Chicago," Waithe said. "But, I read her autobiography more times than I can count."

"She was a feminist in every sense of the word, but she was also a functioning alcoholic. She was also extremely private," Waithe said. "She had MTM [Enterprises]. MTM produced 'St. Elsewhere,' 'Lou Grant' and all these other amazing shows. I feel like, I want to tell her story."

Waithe said she's "still a queer black girl" who also wants to tell a James Baldwin story, but she glories in her varied interests.

"I think the reason that people sometimes tend to be so fascinated about me is they're always surprised by the things that come out of my mouth," she said. "I'm going to keep surprising people."