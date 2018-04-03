'Ace of Cakes' star gets engaged with twine

Story highlights Chef Duff Goldman posts photo of twine "ring" on Instagram

(CNN) We suspect Duff Goldman is forgiven for not producing a ring.

The "Ace of Cakes" chef popped the question to girlfriend Johnna Colbry in what he said was a pretty quick decision.

Goldman posted about the engagement Monday on his official Instagram account. He said he woke up Sunday like any other day "when like a mule kick to the heart I realized that I am absolutely in love with Johnna ( @letushear ) and I can't imagine living another day without her in my life."

"She is kind, funny, smart, beautiful, cool, wise, and sexy," he wrote in the caption of a photo showing him holding Colbry's hand, which had a piece of twine tied around her ring finger.

"She's a tempest of feeling. I didn't plan this out, it just happened and it was so glaringly obvious that I couldn't have stopped it if I wanted to. I asked her to marry me."