Breaking News

CNN 10 - April 4, 2018

Updated 4:25 PM ET, Tue April 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0404_00004211
ten.0404_00004211

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 04/04/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 04/04/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

April 4, 2018

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., CNN 10 is looking back on his work and exploring how the civil rights leader is being remembered today. We're also reporting on the struggles of a county in Kentucky to meet its residents' need for clean water.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10