High-end beauty items you can get directly from Amazon

Amazon's reputation as a convenient, practical way for users to effortlessly purchase books, toys, furniture, electronics and more has grown since it launched in the early '90s.

But in 2013, Amazon honed in on higher-end skincare and beauty items when its luxury beauty store opened, featuring niche brands, like Tom Ford and Deborah Lippmann.

Now, Amazon customers can tend to their skin and makeup routines, while also stocking up on everyday necessities. That means you can order your multi-vitamins, your kids' sporting gear, and yes, your favorite Chanel lipstick—all from one place.

In addition to Amazon being a one-stop-shop, the online retailer also offers enticing shipping methods, including free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Joining Amazon Prime means you're guaranteed free two-day shipping on all orders placed.

We've rounded up top-rated high-end beauty products and best sellers from Amazon.com. For more treat-yourself items, visit the Amazon luxury beauty store for a quick and easy way to enhance your makeup and skin care routine.

Versace Bright Cristal Eau de Toilette Spray (starting at $54.04; amazon.com)

A top-seller on Amazon, this luxurious scent by Versace is perfect for everyday use (and comes in a 3 oz. bottle so that it's carry-on approved). With refreshing notes of magnolia, musk, yuzu, pomegranate, peony and lotus flowers, it's a light, feminine fragrance that you'll wear time and time again.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; amazon.com)

No matter your hair type, this award-winning product is designed to create voluminous, texturized hair. An added bonus is that it also acts as a dry shampoo, meaning it can be your go-to hair styling product after a workout. Also a top-seller on Amazon because of its glamorous texture and lift, this luxury beauty item is well worth the investment.

Comedo Suction Microdermabrasion Diamond Machine Blackhead Removal Rechargeable Skin Peeling Machine by Krasr ($69.99, originally $124.97; amazon.com)

Microdermabrasion is a skincare procedure designed to deeply exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin's elasticity. Typically people pay top-dollar spa prices to get the procedure done, but with this top-selling Comedo product available at a discounted price from Amazon (originally $199.99), they can enhance their skin's appearance by performing microdermabrasion straight from home.

Pure Body Naturals Beauty Dead Sea Mud Mask ($14.90; amazon.com)

There's just something about relaxing at home while wearing a face mask that feels as if you're being pampered at the spa. Here's the scoop on Amazon's No. 1 best-selling mud mask product. The Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask costs less than many Amazon luxury beauty items and has received high 4.5-star ratings from thousands of satisfied customers. Pro tip: This mud mask makes a great pairing to the Comedo Microdermabrasion machine (shown above)[8] for the next time your skin needs a boost.

Clarisonic Mia FIT, 2 Speed Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush ($219; amazon.com)

Ready for clearer skin? This electronic facial cleansing brush from Clarisonic removes makeup, dirt[9] and oil more effectively than using your hands. Dermatologists like it so much that it's been named the No. 1 cleansing device by professionals. When shopping this product at Amazon, we advise adding the Clarisonic Skin Illuminating Facial Cleanser ($25; amazon.com) to your cart so you can immediately start cleansing and clearing your skin.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh (3 Piece Hardbox Set) ($79.13; amazon.com)

Another popular designer fragrance, the Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh comes in a three-piece kit, which also includes Marc Jacobs Radiant Body Lotion and an Eau de Toilette roller ball pen. This flirty scent is perfect for summer and comes bottled in cheery, feminine packaging.