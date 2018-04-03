Why violence in Kashmir is a tempting prospect for ISIS

(CNN) Indian-administered Kashmir is again in the grip of deadly violence, following a series of raids by Indian security forces against militant groups Sunday.

At least twenty people have been killed, including 13 militants, and several civilians who took to the streets to protest the army operations.

For more than two decades several domestic militant groups, demanding either independence for Kashmir or for the area to become part of Pakistan, have fought Indian security forces. Now, into this volatile mix comes a new, potentially more significant threat: al Qaeda and ISIS.

Powerful recruitment tool

ISIS first declared its intention to move into Kashmir in 2016, describing it as part of its Khorasan province. But only in the past few months have there been the first signs of activity there.

