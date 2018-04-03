ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Pakistani Christian family

(CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack which killed four Christians in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Easter Monday.

An Islamic State press statement released on Tuesday said that a "covert unit" of ISIS militants "managed to target a number of the combatant Christians."

The statement adds that the militants "shot them with a pistol, which resulted in the killing of four of them, and all praise is due to Allah"

The shooting, which targeted a single family, occurred in the western city of Quetta, the provincial capital.

Armed men opened fire at a rickshaw carrying the family of three who were returning home from a bazaar at around 6:45 p.m. (9.45 a.m. ET) local time. The men fled on a motorcycle.