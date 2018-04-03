New Delhi (CNN) India's Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal against one of its rulings after it sparked deadly protests by lower-caste Indians on Monday.

The court's judgment has faced fierce opposition from critics who said it would weaken protections for the country's Dalit and other low-caste communities.

On Tuesday, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the high court had agreed to hear the case after a request by the government following Monday's protests, when tens of thousands of Dalits took to the streets. At least 10 people died when the demonstrations turned violent.

"I want to assure the people that there has been no dilution whatsoever by my government, rather after coming to power and examining the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, we have taken a decision to strengthen it," Singh said in parliament Tuesday.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that police could not immediately arrest someone upon the filing of criminal charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which governs how the government prosecutes cases of hate crimes against lower-caste people and people belonging to tribal communities.

