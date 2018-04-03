(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
--- New details about the family involved in a mysterious SUV crash off a California cliff is shedding light on a troubled past. Here's what we know.
-- A Dutch lawyer is the first to be sentenced in the special counsel's Russia investigation. Alex van der Zwaan will serve 30 days in prison.
-- President Donald Trump said we will guard the US-Mexico border with the military until the wall is completed.
-- During a meeting with Baltic leaders, Trump said "nobody's been tougher on Russia" and that "just about everyone agrees" getting along with Russia is a good thing, "except very stupid people."
-- Spotify made an unusual debut on Wall Street.
-- These sad textbooks are part of the reason why teachers in Oklahoma are walking out of their classrooms.
-- Rare prehistoric dinosaur footprints are helping researchers piece together how the creatures lived during the middle Jurassic period.
-- Check out this hilarious duo in the first trailer for "Night School."