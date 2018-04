(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

--- New details about the family involved in a mysterious SUV crash off a California cliff is shedding light on a troubled past. Here's what we know

-- A Dutch lawyer is the first to be sentenced in the special counsel's Russia investigation. Alex van der Zwaan will serve 30 days in prison

-- President Donald Trump said we will guard the US-Mexico border with the military until the wall is completed

-- During a meeting with Baltic leaders, Trump said "nobody's been tougher on Russia" and that "just about everyone agrees" getting along with Russia is a good thing, " except very stupid people.