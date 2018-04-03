(CNN) Mexico has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's accusations of lax efforts to stop illegal migration over the Mexican-US border, saying in a statement Monday that it does not promote such activity under any circumstances.

Mexico's foreign ministry issued the statement after Trump spent Sunday and Monday tweeting against Mexico's efforts, referencing an immigrant caravan heading towards the United States.

A 1,100-strong migrant caravan assembled by the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People without Borders), is currently moving north through Mexico. Organizers say the primary goal of the caravan's participants is to "flee Central America" and seek asylum either within Mexico or the United States.

In its statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said the caravan is mainly made up of people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and that around 400 caravan participants who did not enter the country of Mexico lawfully had been repatriated to their countries of origin "with the strict legal framework."

"Under no circumstance does the government of Mexico promote illegal migration," it said.