Teens are marching 50 miles to Memphis to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

(CNN) Six teenagers are walking to Memphis, Tennessee, on a symbolic journey to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights hero who was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, on April 4, 1968.

Their march, which started on Highway 61 near Dundee, Mississippi, is 50 miles long -- one for each year since King was killed.

Five of the participants -- JaQuon Ohara, Damonte' Steele, Cameron Allison, Davonta Pate and Raphael Williams -- are black. Benjamin Rutledge is white.

Aged 14 to 19, they are all from Pearl and Richland, Mississippi.

"Our hope is to not only honor all that Dr. King achieved, but to be part of continuing his work," said Jarvis Ward, organizer of the trek and president of Pearson Foundation, a community service organization based in Pearl, Mississippi.

