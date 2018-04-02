Breaking News

April storm drops wet, heavy snow on New York and Northeast

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 11:38 AM ET, Mon April 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

April snow to cripple travel in Northeast
April snow to cripple travel in Northeast

    JUST WATCHED

    April snow to cripple travel in Northeast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

April snow to cripple travel in Northeast 00:52

(CNN)Nearly two weeks after spring began, residents in the northeastern United States trudged through another snowstorm Monday morning.

New York City experienced the eighth snowiest April day in the city's history. About 4.8 inches of snow fell in Central Park on Monday morning, well above the average April monthly snow total of 0.6 inches.
A lone man walks in the snow on the Brooklyn Promenade on Monday.
A lone man walks in the snow on the Brooklyn Promenade on Monday.
The last time that at least 4 inches fell in Central Park was back on April 7, 2003 -- about 15 years ago. LaGuardia Airport at one point recorded 2 inches of snow per hour.
New York City and Philadelphia had been under advisories for as much as 6 inches of heavy, wet snow on Monday morning.
    A worker adjusts the awning to protect fruits and vegetables sitting outside at his produce store on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday.
    A worker adjusts the awning to protect fruits and vegetables sitting outside at his produce store on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday.
    The New York Yankees postponed their hotly anticipated home opener because of the snowy weather, and the game was rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:05 pm ET.
    Men shovel snow from the sidewalks in front of Yankee Stadium on Monday.
    Men shovel snow from the sidewalks in front of Yankee Stadium on Monday.
    Read More
    In Connecticut, the wet snow blanketed roads and made for a difficult morning commute.
    Winter weather watches, warnings and advisories extended nearly coast-to-coast over the northern tier on Monday, covering over 40 million people, including in the northeast Midwest, and across the Northern Plains.

    CNN's Dave Hennen and Gene Norman contributed to this report.