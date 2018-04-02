Sacramento sheriff says deputy likely didn't know he hit protester

(CNN) It's likely that a Sacramento sheriff's deputy who struck a protester with a patrol SUV Saturday night didn't realize he had hit someone, Sheriff Scott Jones said during a press conference Monday.

The patrol SUV struck a woman as she and others gathered in the street to denounce the killing of Stephon Clark , then left the scene, according to video of the incident. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

"I haven't spoken to the officer about the incident, I'm not even sure that his statement has been taken," Jones said, adding that there has been no change to the deputy's duties at this point during this investigation. "It's an unfortunate event that punctuated an otherwise fantastic evening."

The woman struck by the SUV was identified as Wanda Cleveland. Her attorney, Mark Reichel, said in a statement that she's "considering her legal options and taking the time to get over the trauma, fright and injuries she suffered Saturday night."

"It is not possible that the officer did not see her. It appears from all evidence that he hit her intentionally," Reichel said. "He drove away from an injured woman intentionally."

