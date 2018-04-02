5 things for April 2: China, DACA, Gaza, Teacher walk outs, Sinclair

(CNN) April's here! That means showers, flowers and...taxes. If you haven't filed yet, hey, there's no shame in needing a little brush-up on how it all works. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

DACA

In a series of tweets on Sunday, President Trump again called for an end to the Democratic filibuster and said there will be no deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, also known as DACA. That's not particularly new -- Trump has proposed and rejected all kinds of offers related to the program . However, in the same two Easter Sunday tweets Trump made two serious threats: One, to urge Republicans to use the "nuclear option" in the Senate to pass "tougher laws." That would allow a simple Senate majority to move forward with a vote instead of the current rule, which requires 60% of lawmakers to agree before voting.

His second serious threat was to dismantle the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he called Mexico's "cash cow." A caravan of Central American migrants are currently crossing Mexico to reach the US border, and their journey prompted Trump to accuse Mexico of lax border control

Gaza

This latest round of clashes between Palestinians and Israelis is specifically timed : Hamas has called Palestinians to a weeks-long protest, due to culminate as the US embassy in Israel relocates to Jerusalem in mid-May. This move reflects President Trump's decision to recognize the city as Israel's capital -- a move that has riled many Palestinians. Yesterday, Pope Francis used his Easter Sunday address to call for "reconciliation for the Holy Land," in an apparent reference to the ongoing conflict.

Teacher walk outs

Teachers from Oklahoma, Kentucky and other states are walking off the job Monday and holding rallies in their state capitals to pressure lawmakers. Inspired by the West Virginia strike in which teachers demanded and got a pay raise from state leaders, a wave of other states are taking similar action. Teachers in Oklahoma are rallying for more education funding and higher salaries, and those in Kentucky will be marching over a controversial pension bill and the state budget.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

A series of promos recorded on local news stations across the country got a lot of negative attention this weekend. Stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group all recorded and aired spots featuring their anchors reading the same scripted speech, calling out "fake stories" and "personal bias" in other news organizations. A video showing the eerie similarities between all of the promos -- which the station called messages of "journalistic responsibility" -- went viral, sparking ridicule and concern. Sinclair, known for its right-leaning politics, is the biggest owner of local television stations in the United States, owning or operating 173 of them.

$150,000: That's how much Donald Trump's presidential campaign spent on Amazon purchases from 2015 to 2016, : That's how much Donald Trump's presidential campaign spent on Amazon purchases from 2015 to 2016, according to a CBS report . The company is now catching the President's ire amid claims it doesn't pay its fair share of shipping costs and taxes.

"These poor children, I'm afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul."

