Ethan Couch of 'affluenza' case released from jail

Story highlights Ethan Couch served nearly two years in jail for violating probation

Couch's defense during 2013 trial used infamous "affluenza" argument

(CNN) Ethan Couch, known for his "affluenza" defense in his deadly drunk driving case, was released from a Texas jail Monday after serving nearly two years behind bars for violating his probation.

Couch, 20, first made headlines as a teenager when he was sentenced to probation for a drunken driving crash that killed four people and seriously injured two others.

Prosecutors in that 2013 case sought 20 years in jail, but Couch received no prison time after a psychologist testified that Couch was a victim of "affluenza," a product of wealthy, privileged parents who never set limits for him.

The decision by the juvenile court judge to put him on probation for 10 years outraged victims' families and anti-drunk driving advocates.