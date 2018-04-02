A forgotten painting in an Iowa closet turns out to be a 16th-century masterwork worth millions

(CNN) Robert Warren was poking through his art gallery's closet when he stumbled on an old painting hidden behind a table.

At first, it didn't look like much: a dingy, oil-on-wood panel of nude mythological figures. It had suffered water damage, and it was cracked in places.

"I didn't think it was anything of value," said Warren, executive director of the Hoyt Sherman Place art complex in Des Moines, Iowa. "I wasn't sure why it would've been in that closet."

This was right before Presidents Day weekend in 2016. The story might have ended there, but on the back of the painting Warren found what looked like an auction sticker.

And from that clue he began an extended sleuthing journey that would eventually uncover the truth: The painting is the work of 16th-century Dutch master Otto van Veen (1556-1629) and it's likely worth more than $4 million.

