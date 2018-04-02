Story highlights Villanova sixth man Donte DiVincenzo named Most Outstanding Player

He scored 31 points, a career high and the most for a player coming off the bench in a national championship game

(CNN) There was no denying Villanova.

For the second time in three years, the top-seeded Wildcats are national champions in men's college basketball, knocking off No. 3 Michigan 79-62 in front of 67,831 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It's the third title for Villanova in program history, with the other coming in 1985.

Villanova, who was a heavy favorite, won all six of its NCAA tournament games by double digits.

The Wildcats' recipe for success: Don't be shy about shooting the basketball, especially from deep. That strategy overall has paid dividends: It's the best offensive team head coach Jay Wright -- now with two titles -- has had.

"I really can't get my mind around it," Wright said on the TBS broadcast. "I never dreamt of this."

