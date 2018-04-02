Why Sinclair matters: Local news is Americans' No. 1 news source

(CNN) A new promo campaign from the conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group is raising concerns about the message the company is promoting through the 173 local stations it owns or operates.

video montage of news anchors at Sinclair stations across the country regurgitating the same company-mandated script decrying "false news" went viral over the weekend. Sinclair says the promos are focused on unsubstantiated stories like "Pope Endorses Trump" or "Pizzagate," but media critics noted that the promos also echoed some of the same anti-media sentiment pushed by President Donald Trump.

Most of Sinclair's stations are CNN affiliates -- meaning CNN shares content and resources with them and vice versa.

Sinclair is the largest owner of local TV stations in the US, but it's not just its size that makes it influential, it's also how the US audience views local news compared to other media.

More people still get their news from local television stations than from any other source.

