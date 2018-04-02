Shulkin says he was fired via Trump tweet

Washington (CNN) Former Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Monday that White House chief of staff John Kelly called to give him a heads up that he'd be fired via a tweet from President Donald Trump.

"General Kelly gave me a heads up that the President would most likely be tweeting out a message in the very near future, and I appreciated having that heads-up from General Kelly," Shulkin told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day," describing the events of last Wednesday afternoon.

"So the tweet fired you?" Camerota asked.

"Yes," Shulkin responded.

Shulkin told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he did not offer to resign, though a White House spokesperson insisted that he tendered his resignation.

