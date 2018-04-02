White House looking into Scott Pruitt's housing situation

Washington (CNN) The White House is "looking into" embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

The inquiry, which was described more as a review of the situation than a formal probe, is meant to determine if there were any ethics issues or wrongdoing. The White House has not yet made a conclusion on the matter.

The same person familiar said President Donald Trump has not indicated that he's ready to fire Pruitt, who he believes has been massively successful in his regulatory rollbacks.

Responding to reports about Pruitt's shaky footing with the President, EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox said in a statement, "From advocating to leave the Paris Accord, working to repeal Obama's Clean Power Plan and WOTUS, and cleaning up toxic Superfund sites that have been languishing for decades, Administrator Pruitt is focused on advancing President Trump's agenda of regulatory certainty and environmental stewardship."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

