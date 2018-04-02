White House looking into Scott Pruitt's housing situation

Washington (CNN) The White House is "looking into" embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's housing situation amid reports that he rented a room in Washington, DC, from the family of an energy lobbyist, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

The inquiry, which was described more as a review of the situation than a formal probe, is meant to determine if there were any ethics issues or wrongdoing. The White House has not yet made a conclusion on the matter.

The same person familiar said President Donald Trump has not indicated that he's ready to fire Pruitt, who he believes has been massively successful in his regulatory rollbacks.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

However, one source close to the White House said Pruitt's job is in jeopardy.

Read More