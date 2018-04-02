Activists say Mexico deports too many migrants, not too few

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday attacked the Mexican government for not doing enough to stop migration to the US -- but immigration rights activists for years have complained that Mexico is in fact doing too much.

The Mexican government has been stopping nearly as many Central Americans in recent years as the US, working closely with the US government to jointly control the southern border.

The migration of Mexicans into the US has been declining for years, with more Mexicans leaving the US than arriving. But the journey for Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries to sneak into the US or seek asylum there goes squarely through Mexico, which has caused the US and Mexican governments in recent years to try to stop more of the migrants before they reach the US.

Once they arrive at the US border, migrants can legally claim they qualify for asylum and, if they meet the threshold credibility test, they can pursue their claims in a court process that usually takes years to complete, during which time many can live and work in the US.

But Trump spent Sunday and Monday tweeting against Mexico's efforts.