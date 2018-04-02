Trump administration nominates Treasury Department deputy

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump nominated Justin Muzinich as the Treasury Department's deputy secretary on Monday.

He will serve as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's right-hand man and fill a slot that has been left open since Mnuchin was confirmed.

Muzinich has served as a tax counselor to Mnuchin thus far and played a key role in crafting the recent tax cut law.

Muzinich would fill a space that has been left open throughout the Trump administration after two candidates, Brian Brooks and Jim Donovan, both dropped out of the running last year.

Read More