Washington (CNN) White House officials said Monday that the Trump administration is pursuing another legislative push on immigration, but when pressed said the effort would largely be the same as it has been trying unsuccessfully since last fall.

The comments came in a call on Monday with reporters organized to back up a string of tweets from President Donald Trump over the weekend and into Monday pushing a hard line on immigration, sounding off on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, illegal immigration and Mexico.

The call, held on the condition the speakers not be quoted by name, largely re-hashed the administration's talking points on immigration, calling provisions of US and international immigration law "loopholes" that human smugglers misconstrue to encourage would-be migrants to make the journey to the US.

A senior White House official said that Trump and allies will continue to push for a laundry list of aggressive policies the administration has been asking Congress for since releasing its priorities list in October

"DHS is working on another legislative package, obviously we've been talking about this for many months now, including when we sent the immigration priorities over to Congress back in October that would basically close these loopholes so we can have a lawful immigration system and save a lot of lives on both sides of the border," the official said.

