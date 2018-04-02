Elizabeth Esty just bowed to the inevitable

(CNN) In the immediate aftermath of revelations that Rep. Elizabeth Esty kept her chief of staff on the payroll for three months after another former aide made allegations of harassment against him, the Connecticut Democrat insisted she would not resign.

"For those who have asked, I want to be clear that I am not resigning," Esty said in the statement to CNN last week . "I have important work to do in Congress including building on the lessons of this horrible series of events."

"Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace," she wrote. "In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better."

Esty's decision not to seek reelection comes on the same day that she took two steps clearly aimed at stopping the political bleeding:

