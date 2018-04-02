Esty requests expedited review of staffer's dismissal

Washington (CNN)Rep. Elizabeth Esty is asking the House Ethics Committee to expeditiously review her former chief of staff's dismissal, after media reports revealed that the Connecticut Democrat kept him on the payroll months after a separate former staffer alleged she was threatened and harassed by him.
"Although we worked with the House Employment Counsel to investigate and ultimately dismiss this employee for his outrageous behavior with a former staffer, I believe it is important for the House Ethics Committee to conduct its own inquiry into this matter," Esty said in a statement Monday morning.
"In seeking this inquiry, I want to clarify whether there was any wrongdoing on my part," the statement continued.
The congresswoman also sent out a "dear colleague" letter to fellow members' offices Monday morning, writing that after she learned about the issue in spring 2016, she "demanded counseling for my offending, then-Chief of Staff and ... launched an internal review of management policy and practices and an investigation into what was going on in the office."
"I also took a hard look at how I allowed my office to be run," the letter continued. "Unfortunately, through the review process I learned that threat of violence was not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern of behavior that victimized many of the women on my staff."
That's when she hired a new chief of staff and instituted mandatory harassment trainings for her staff, the letter states.
Esty spent the holiday weekend hunkering down and working the phones to gauge her political damage over her handling of the allegations, a source close to the congresswoman told CNN.
She has been seeking guidance from colleagues, both in Congress and in her home state, taking their temperature and getting their advice on how she should navigate this controversy. This source close to the congresswoman described those discussions as being overall positive conversations, speaking with members of the Democratic leadership, updating them on things from her vantage point. At this time, the source said, no one from the Democratic leadership is pressuring on her to resign.
A senior congressional source with knowledge of discussions on Capitol Hill told CNN that Esty is in "damage control mode" -- as evidenced by "dear colleague" letter and the request for an expedited review.
The source said that Democrats on Capitol Hill admit that she is in a "tenuous position" and conversations are starting to pick up about her future among lawmakers and staffs. There is some split between those who say she can weather this out and others who believe she should either resign or announce she will not run for re-election.
It may be too early to judge, the source said, since many are waiting to see how much oxygen this takes up as members prepare to return to Washington next week after the Easter recess.
Esty apologized last week after media reports revealed that she kept on her chief of staff, Tom Baker, on the payroll despite having learned of abuse allegations against him by a former colleague in Esty's office, Anna Kain. The congresswoman said Friday that she had no plans to resign.
In her letter to the House Ethics Committee, Esty said she learned about the allegations "through a third party" in May 2016, and dismissed him after receiving an investigation's report on his behavior. Esty kept Baker on her payroll for three months after learning of the accusations against him, CNN has confirmed..
The Washington Post and the Connecticut Post, citing an affidavit for the protective order, reported that Baker called the staffer 50 times on May 5, 2016, and left her a voicemail saying that he would kill her.
In her petition for a restraining order, the staffer accused Baker of punching her in the back and "repeatedly scream(ing)" at her in Esty's Capitol Hill office throughout 2014, according to The Washington Post.
Andrew Ricci, a friend of Baker's who spoke to CNN on Baker's behalf, said that Baker does not "dispute" that he took part in abusive behavior -- including sexual harassment and berating -- directed at the staffer, but he denies punching her. Ricci confirmed there was an incident in May 2016, where Baker -- either during or after a happy hour drinks event at a bar in Washington -- called the staffer and left an abusive and threatening message.
Esty entered into a nondisclosure agreement with Baker and wrote a reference letter for him even after learning of the allegations, CNN has confirmed. According to the Connecticut Post, Baker also received $5,000 in severance, which Esty said she repaid to the US Treasury.