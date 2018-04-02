Esty requests expedited review of staffer's dismissal

Washington (CNN) Rep. Elizabeth Esty is asking the House Ethics Committee to expeditiously review her former chief of staff's dismissal, after media reports revealed that the Connecticut Democrat kept him on the payroll months after a separate former staffer alleged she was threatened and harassed by him.

"Although we worked with the House Employment Counsel to investigate and ultimately dismiss this employee for his outrageous behavior with a former staffer, I believe it is important for the House Ethics Committee to conduct its own inquiry into this matter," Esty said in a statement Monday morning.

"In seeking this inquiry, I want to clarify whether there was any wrongdoing on my part," the statement continued.

The congresswoman also sent out a "dear colleague" letter to fellow members' offices Monday morning, writing that after she learned about the issue in spring 2016, she "demanded counseling for my offending, then-Chief of Staff and ... launched an internal review of management policy and practices and an investigation into what was going on in the office."

"I also took a hard look at how I allowed my office to be run," the letter continued. "Unfortunately, through the review process I learned that threat of violence was not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern of behavior that victimized many of the women on my staff."

