White House confirms Trump, Putin discussed summit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of meeting at the White House during a phone call last month, the White House confirmed on Monday.

"As the President himself confirmed on March 20, hours after his last call with President Putin, the two had discussed a bilateral meeting in the 'not-too-distant future' at a number of potential venues, including the White House," White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement.

Shah's comment came after Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Putin, said Trump "offered to hold the first meeting in Washington, in the White House."

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to deny the story soon after it broke.

In response to a text from CNN's Matthew Chance asking for confirmation, Peskov replied: "Hi! No. Nothing specific yet. Contacts on this issue are yet to start. If ever ..."