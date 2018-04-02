White House confirms Trump, Putin discussed Washington summit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of meeting at the White House during a phone call last month, the White House confirmed on Monday.

"As the President himself confirmed on March 20, hours after his last call with President Putin, the two had discussed a bilateral meeting in the 'not-too-distant future' at a number of potential venues, including the White House," White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement.

Shah's comment came after Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Putin, said Trump "offered to hold the first meeting in Washington, in the White House."

"If everything goes well, I hope that the Americans will not give up their proposal to discuss the possibility of holding the summit. When our presidents spoke on the phone, Trump offered to hold the first meeting in Washington, in the White House," Ushakov said during a briefing on Monday.

But Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to deny the story soon after it broke, responding to a text from CNN's Matthew Chance asking for confirmation by replying: "No. Nothing specific yet. Contacts on this issue are yet to start. If ever ..."

