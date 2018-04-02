Breaking News

Trump says his 'Justice' Dept. slow-walking House subpoena

By Laura Jarrett, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Mon April 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump&#39;s best defense from Mueller? Fox News
Trump's best defense from Mueller? Fox News

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's best defense from Mueller? Fox News

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's best defense from Mueller? Fox News 04:02

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump ended a 12-day respite from Twitter assaults about the Justice Department Monday, resurrecting a charge levied by Republican lawmakers that the department and FBI are dragging their feet in handing over documents related to several controversial investigations.

"So sad that the Department of 'Justice' and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress," Trump tweeted. "An embarrassment to our country!"
The timing of the latest broadside against the Justice Department Monday morning was curious, as FBI Director Chris Wray has pledged to add additional resources working around-the-clock to speed up the document production.
Late last month, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena related to a cluster of politically-charged issues, citing "ongoing delays" in producing the documents. The document requests broadly seek materials related to the FBI's investigation into former Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state and the FBI's "potential abuses" of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in monitoring former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
    After tripling original goal, McCabe will end legal defense fundraiser
    After tripling original goal, McCabe will end legal defense fundraiser
    The Justice Department said dozens of FBI staffers had been working to produce the documents on a rolling basis, but the House subpoena also included a request for docs about the termination of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, which was not in the original request and was a "significant deviation" from the usual process, according to a letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd.
    Read More
    The department did not immediately respond to questions about Monday's tweet.
    A Justice Department source told CNN last week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was "done" seeing the department criticized for the FBI "slow-walking" requests from Congress.